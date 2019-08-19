Transman, who made news three years ago, in dire straits

Three years ago, T. Sivanandhu, a transman from a village in Kanniyakumari district close to the Kerala border, was in news for marrying a woman after a 10-year courtship.

Mr. Sivanandhu, 31, underwent a sex change surgery before marrying R.V. Sowmya in May 2016. With the support received from donors, he set up a roadside shop to sell ‘sarbath’ in Kattakada near Thiruvananthapuram.

“Though my income was not steady, I was able to earn enough for both of us to have three meals a day,” he said. When the Kerala government promised to give him a job, he closed down the ‘sarbath’ stall.

“Just as I was beginning to feel that I was settling down in life after marriage, the promise of a job in a short-stay home for transmen to be set up by Kerala government made me sell the shop. However, the government project did not materialise and I was pushed to poverty,” he said. Two months ago, with the help of some donors, he set up another shop, which, he said, was damaged in the heavy rain in Kerala recently. “If some help comes my way, I can set up a small tea shop to earn a living,” he said. Sivanandhu prefers to set up a shop closer to Thiruvananthapuram.

“If I run a shop near my village, people do not come because of the stigma associated with my gender,” he said. Now he does not know where his next meal is going to come from. “It looks like I have no other choice but to beg,” he added.

His life has been a struggle throughout. Ever since Mr. Sivanandhu, born as a female, identified himself as a man more than 10 years ago, he was ostracised by his family and society. The only solace was the love he shared with Ms. Sowmya.