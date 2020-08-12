Translate draft EIA into all languages, extend comments deadline by two months, says Alagiri

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 16:26 IST

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president said the government was rushing through with the proposal as it was afraid that people would oppose the draft if it was published in 22 languages

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri has demanded that the Centre extend the deadline for comments to the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 proposal, by two more months after providing the draft in all Indian languages.

Mr. Alagiri said the government had committed contempt of court as it had not followed the court’s directions to translate and publish the draft in 22 Indian languages. He said the government was rushing through with the proposal as it was afraid that people would oppose the draft if it was published in 22 languages and would understand the government’s motives of favouring corporates.

Advertising

Advertising

The deadline for submission of comments to the draft expired on Tuesday.