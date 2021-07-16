Transgenders issued new ID cards in Tiruvallur

139 persons get the crucial document

Tiruvallur district administration organised a special camp for the transgender community to issue new identity cards and for carrying out changes in the identity cards which were already issued to them.

Collector Alby John, who took the initiative to hold the special camp, said 139 transgenders were identified in addition to the 253 enrolled in the population data.

He said the new identity cards were issued to the 139 members and corrections were carried out in the Aadhaar, electoral photo identity cards and ration cards of those members who complained of errors.

In the special camp, organised by the Revenue and Social Welfare departments, more than 200 members participated.