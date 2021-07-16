Tamil Nadu

Transgenders issued new ID cards in Tiruvallur

Identity proof: Tiruvallur Collector Alby John issuing new card to a transgender at a special camp organised on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruvallur district administration organised a special camp for the transgender community to issue new identity cards and for carrying out changes in the identity cards which were already issued to them.

Collector Alby John, who took the initiative to hold the special camp, said 139 transgenders were identified in addition to the 253 enrolled in the population data.

He said the new identity cards were issued to the 139 members and corrections were carried out in the Aadhaar, electoral photo identity cards and ration cards of those members who complained of errors.

In the special camp, organised by the Revenue and Social Welfare departments, more than 200 members participated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 12:40:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/transgenders-issued-new-id-cards-in-tiruvallur/article35354021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY