Transgenders entitled to special quota for education, public employment through separate merit list: Madras HC

The court passes the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by a transwoman wanting to join a degree course in nursing

The Madras High Court said that the applications of transgender candidates can be considered under a special category by creating a separate merit list for them. File. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

If the government is of the view that earmarking a certain percentage for transgender people in education and public employment may lead to those seats/posts going vacant for want of a sufficient number of candidates, it can consider the applications of the transgender candidates under a special category by creating a separate merit list for them, the Madras High Court has said.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar made the observations while disposing of a writ petition filed by transwoman S. Tamilselvi, who was aggrieved by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) not considering the transgender candidates applying for admission to a graduate course in nursing under a special category. She was ranked 280 in the merit list prepared for the category of Most Backward Class (MBC) women.

It was brought to the notice of the court that transgender applicants were eligible to apply under the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe categories if they were in possession of community certificates. Those who did not have any community certificate were allowed to contest under the MBC category. The court was also told that reserving a number of seats for them might lead to their falling vacant because their population was low.

However, Justice Kumar pointed out the writ petitioner had undergone a diploma course in nursing in 2018 on the basis of a court order to consider her under a special category. Therefore, it would not be fair to deny a similar benefit now for admission to the graduate course. If the petitioner was considered under a special category, she would top the list and not stand at 280 in the rank list, he said.

Further, the judge recalled the Supreme Court had in 2014 directed the Central and State governments to treat the transgender as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservation in admission to educational institutions and public employment. Five years later, Parliament enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Yet, an exclusive reservation for the transgender in education and public employment had not been provided so far. Holding that the writ petitioner was entitled to be considered under a special category, the judge directed the DME to draw a separate merit list for transgender applicants and grant admission to her on the basis of inter se merit among the transgender candidates.