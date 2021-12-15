Tamil Nadu

Transgender murdered

A transgender was found murdered with injuries on her face at B. Mutlur near Parangipettai on Tuesday. The police gave the name of the victim as Panimalar, 31, of Manalur near Chidambaram.

Local residents found the body with deep wounds on the face and the head, in an eucalyptus farm at B. Mutlur and alerted the police. On information, police officials inspected the scene of crime.

The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem to Chidambaram Government General Hospital. The motive behind the murder was not known immediately, though the police were inquiring various angles.


