Transgender couple ventures into business

G. Premkumaran and L. Preethisha, who are among India’s first transgender couples, have ventured into business by setting up a tea-cum-snacks shop on Kaliamman Koil Street in Virugambakkam, Chennai.

Prem is a transman, and Preethisha, a transwoman, who got married in 2018. After trying their hands at selling organic oil, they decided that a tea and snacks centre in Virugambakkam would do well.

In both the cases, Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna lent them a helping hand by giving a micro loan of ₹ 50,000 each.

While Preethisha is from Kalyanipuram in Tirunelveli, Premkumaran is from Erode. Earlier, she did small roles in films and worked as a delivery person for Uber Eats. Premkumaran drove for Uber to meet their financial commitments.

“Having worked for others, we wanted to live on our own. That’s when the organic oil business was booming. While people are ready to buy shampoo for ₹ 800, they are hesitant to buy ₹120 worth organic products from us, saying it is costly. That’s why we decided to go slow on it and think of a different venue,” said Premkumaran.

On Friday, the transgender couple started their new venture. The tea stall-cum-snacks centre will sell tea, juice, soup and bread in the morning. It will offer different types of organic food items in the evening.

As Premkumaran was manning the shop, Pereethisha had gone to the market to buy vegetables. “Summer is approaching, we will add ice creams, tender coconut and many other items,” he said.

“We have been prompt in repaying our loan. I don’t want to have any debt. We will clear the first loan very soon. That’s why Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna offered us the second loan of ₹ 50,000,” said Premkumaran, readying his new shop in Virugambakkam.

Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna has been providing a soft loan of ₹ 25,000 to street cart vendors, tailors, hair stylistsand foodmakers among others. It recently enhanced the amount to ₹ 50,000. Preethisha and Premkumaran are the first beneficiaries to get up to Rs.1 lakh.

In the last 20 years, nearly 200 people have been benefited due to microfinance scheme.