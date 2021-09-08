Transformer monitoring system soon

It will cost ₹1,270 crore

Challenges faced while rectifying defects in electric transformers in remote locations and congested areas will soon be a thing of the past, as Tangedco is planning to install a transformer monitoring system.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji announced in the Assembly that the system would be installed in transformers at a total cost of ₹1,270 crore. The system will help keep a check on temperature, oil and electricity levels in the transformers.

At present, about 3.63 lakh transformers are being maintained by Tangedco, and their capacity varies between 16 KVA and 500 KVA. Many of them are installed in hilly areas and congested locations.

“With the help of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Advantages (SCADA), data received from the transformer will be monitored by officials concerned, and the transformer can be monitored in real time,” Mr. Senthilbalaji said.

The transformer monitoring system will help avoid commercial losses, electricity theft and issues in transformers, he said.

Smart meters

The Minister said electric meters installed in consumers’ residences would soon be replaced with smart meters. With smart meters, consumers will be able to monitor their usage of electricity, at any time, and pay their electricity bills on time, he said.

“Consumers will be able to monitor their usage through their mobile phones. Through the recharge option, consumers can avoid disconnection,” he said.

Tangedco will set up a high-voltage distribution system by installing 900 feeders at a total cost of ₹5,050 crore in three years, he said. It would install 159 new sub stations at ₹ 1,979 crore, he said. Additional transformers will be set up at ₹ 679 crore in various locations.