Transferring police officers will not change law and order situation in T.N.: Edappadi Palaniswami

Published - July 08, 2024 03:48 pm IST - Salem

The AIADMK leader alleged that the police in T.N. were not able to act freely due to political pressure, and this had led to drug sales, murders, attacks and other criminal activity rising in the State

M. Sabari

Salem, Tamil Nadu 17/04/2024: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing media persons in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. Photo: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Former T.N. Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami Monday, July 8, 2024, said that transferring police (IPS) officers would not bring about a change in the law and order situation in the State. The Leader of Opposition madese the remarks against the backdrop of the transfer of Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore in the wake of last week’s sensational murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state president K Armstrong in Chennai.

Interacting with journalists in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held charge of the Police Department. “If Mr. Stalin acted well, law and order would be good. But due to a poor administrator ruling the State, the police are not able to act freely,” he alleged. Hence, he said, the drug menace was “rampant” in Tamil Nadu and every day, there were murders and “local thugs roamed freely”. There was no protection for women, children, the public or political party leaders, Mr. Palaniswami charged.

Regarding BSP leader Mayawati’s demand for a CBI inquiry into Armstrong’s murder, Mr. Palaniswami said the killing of the leader of a national party was well planned. Therefore, Ms. Mayawati was demanding a CBI probe. “The family members and cadre of the BSP have their suspicions about those who have surrendered in the murder case. They believe these were not the real assailants. It is the responsibility of Mr. Stalin to clarify their suspicions,” the AIADMK leader said.

Supporters of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AMMK cadres joined the AIADMK in the presence of its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party’s office in Omalur in Salem district on Monday, July, 8 2024 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Asked about the recent resignation of the Mayors of Coimbaotore and Tirunelveli Corporations, he said this had to do with internal issues in the DMK. According to him, the local bodies under the DMK regime were collapsing.

Alleging that schemes brought in by the erstwhile AIADMK regime have been kept in abeyance, he said that in Salem the Anaimedu flyover, which was conceived during his government, was not inaugurated as yet, although work on it was completed.

With regard to former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Palaniswami said there was nothing to say about the expelled leader.

Earlier, over 500 cadre from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam from Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts joined the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami, at the party office in Omalur.

