‘Transfer R.K. Nagar case to CBI’

DMK president M.K. Stalin has demanded that the case pertaining to the alleged bribing of voters during the R.K. Nagar bypoll — which was subsequently rescinded — be transferred to the CBI.

In a statement, he condemned the ruling party for informing the Madras High Court that it was not going to appeal against the quashing of the FIR. The DMK leader specifically hit out at then Chennai District Electoral Officer D. Karthikeyan for not going on appeal till now.

“That the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission are watching this silently is a danger to honest and independent elections,” Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK leader said the visuals of the raid on Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar’s premises were still fresh in the minds of the people, who witnessed how those involved in the bribery attempt scaled the walls of the Minister’s house to escape from the officials carrying out the raid. When the FIR was filed, it had no names in it, Mr. Stalin said. “When the case came up for hearing yesterday, the AIADMK government informed the court that it was not going to appeal against the quashing of the FIR. Mr. Karthikeyan has said that the government had advised that the case was not fit for appeal,” he said.

He added that the Election Commission had the power to take action on the I-T raids that took place during the election period, but the DEO’s ‘illegal’ action in spite of that had raised very serious concerns.