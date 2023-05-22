ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer of Chengalpattu, Thoothukudi Collectors revoked

May 22, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

T. Udhayachandran will hold the full additional charge for the post of Commissioner of Archaeology and Gagandeep Singh Bedi will hold an additional charge of Principal Secretary, Special Programme Implementation Department

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday announced another rejig of IAS officers, including revocation of some recent transfers. A.R. Rahul Nadh, who was to be transferred to Thoothukudi district as per an earlier order, will continue to be Chengalpattu Collector.

Dr. K. Senthil Raj’s appointment as Registrar of Cooperative Societies in the order dated May 16 has been cancelled; he will remain Thoothukudi District Collector.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who was recently appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Special Programme Implementation Department.

T. Udhayachandran, Principal Secretary to the Finance Department, will hold the full additional charge for the post of Commissioner of Archaeology.

A.K. Kamal Kishore, holding the post of Managing Director, Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Director of Welfare of the Differently Abled.

Dr. N. Subbaiyan, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited and Commissioner of Milk Production and Dairy Development, will now be the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Dr. S. Vineeth’s recent posting as the Director of Welfare of the Differently Abled is cancelled and he has now been placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited for appointment as its Managing Director.

