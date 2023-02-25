HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transfer and posting of IAS, IPS officers

February 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred and posted new IAS and IPS officers in the Union Territory. 

Under secretary to Government of India, Rakesh Kumar Singh in an order said Kulothungan IAS has been transferred from Mizoram and posted in Puducherry.

While Senior Superintendent of Police Deepika IPS, who was in charge of Law and Order in Puducherry, and SSP Lokeshwaran IPS, who was heading the Karaikal region, have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram respectively, Brijendra Kumar Yadav IPS has been transferred to Puducherry from New Delhi, the order said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.