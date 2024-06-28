GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transfer ₹7 crore to advocates welfare fund within 10 days, Madras High Court directs T.N. Govt.

It also directs the Advocate General, his capacity as chairman of Advocates Welfare Fund Trust, to disburse the compensation to eligible families of deceased advocates

Published - June 28, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unhappy over inordinate delay in disbursing compensation from the Advocates Welfare Fund to the families of deceased advocates and the piling up of 441 applications over the years, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to release ₹7 crore within 10 days.

Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan directed the Finance and Home Secretaries to credit ₹7 crore, as an interim measure, in the name of the Registrar General of the High Court and directed the latter to transfer the money to the Tamil Nadu Advocates Welfare Fund Trust forthwith.

After the transfer, Advocate General P.S. Raman, in his capacity as the chairman of the trust, must disburse the amount to the beneficiaries within a week and report to the court on July 19, the judges ordered. They said, the families of the deceased advocates must be provided relief at the earliest.

The orders were passed on a writ petition which complained about delay in disbursal of advocates welfare fund in Puducherry. During the hearing of the case, the judges found that many applications were pending for years together in Tamil Nadu too despite the government having sanctioned the funds.

Therefore, they ordered speedy disbursal of the amount to the eligible beneficiaries.

