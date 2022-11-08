Tranquilized sloth bear dies at Tirunelveli after being released in Western Ghats

The bear had attacked three persons before being captured by Forest Dept personnel on Sunday; the victims are all hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
November 08, 2022 16:05 IST

Representational image. File. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 10-year-old female sloth bear, tranquilised by Forest Department personnel near Kadayam in Tenkasi district on Sunday evening after it attacked three persons, died after being released at Sengaltheri, about 14 km from Kalakkad in the Western Ghats, in Tirunelveli district on Monday evening.

The sloth bear that strayed into the forest near Peththaanpillai Kudiyiruppu under the Kadayam Range on Sunday, attacked a spices vendor, Vaikundamani, 58, of Karuththalingapuram near Tenkasi as he was going to Peththaanpillai Kudiyiruppu from Sivasailam on his motorbike to sell his wares.

When brothers Nagendran, 56, and Sylappan, 50, of Peththaanpillai Kudiyiruppu tried to save Mr. Vaikundamani from the animal’s attack, the bear attacked them too, seriously injured all three.

 After being rescued by village residents, the victims are undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Following information from the public, Forest personnel rushed to the spot with veterinarian Muthukrishnan, who tranquillised the sloth bear on Sunday evening and transported it to the Sengaltheri area of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s (KMTR) Kalakkad area where it was released on Sunday evening.

“However, the animal died on Monday evening around 5 p.m. Following a post-mortem done by the Forest veterinarian, the corpse was burnt near Thalaiyanai near Kalakkad,” sources in the Forest Department said.

Deputy Director of Ambasamudram Division of KMTR S. Senbagapriya said the post-mortem revealed a serious lung infection that is suspected to be the cause of the bear’s death.

Meanwhile, plastic surgeons at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital performed a 5-hour surgery on Mr. Vaikundamani, Mr. Nagendran and Mr. Sylappan. “They are recuperating after the surgery,” said M. Ravichandran, Dean, TVMCH.

