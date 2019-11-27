Trains rescheduled

Southern Railway will be regulating and cancelling services of a few trains due to track maintenance works in Erode - Tiruppur section.

According to a press release, the services of Train no.13352 Alapuzha-Dhanbad Express will be regulated by 1 hour and 10 minutes between Erode and Uttukkuli on November 27, Train no.12678 Ernakulam Junction - KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be regulated by 45 minutes between Podanur and Tiruppur, and Train no.12677 Bengaluru – Ernakulam Express will be regulated for 30 minutes between Erode and Uttukkuli.

The services of Train no.12678 Ernakulam Junction - KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be regulated by 1 hour and 40 minutes between Coimbatore and Uttukkuli on November 29, a release said.

Cancelled

The services of Train no.66602/66603 Coimbatore-Salem-Coimbatore MEMU passenger would be cancelled on November 29, 30 and December 2.