Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru-bound train derails near Dharmapuri; trains diverted

KA13 Railway track in Dharmapuri. Kannur-Yesvantpur train derailed by landslide of boulders near Muthampatty in Dharmapuri on November 12. Photo: Special Arrangement  

The Bengaluru Division of the South Western railways has announced diversion of the following trains due to the derailment of Train Number 07390 Kannur-Bengaluru Express between Thoppur-Sivadi of Bengaluru-Salem section due to landslip.

Train Number 02677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Special that was scheduled for departure at 6:30 a.m. was diverted to run via Baiyyappanahalli, Bangarapet and Tirupattur. Train Number 07236 Nagercoil Junction-KSR Bengaluru Festival Special scheduled for arrival at 9:10 a.m. was diverted to run via Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarapet and KSR Bengaluru. Train Number 07316 Salem-Yesvantpur Express Special scheduled departure at 5:30 a.m. at Salem was regulated and rescheduled by three hours.


