Trains cancelled due to rain in Mumbai

The Railways has cancelled and partially cancelled train services due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

According to a release, services of train no. 6614 Coimbatore – Rajkot Express and 6614 Coimbatore – Rajkot Express were cancelled on Thursday.

On August 11, services of train no. 16613 Rajkot – Coimbatore Express and train no.19567 Tuticorin to Okha Express are cancelled.

Partial cancellation

According to a release, services of train no. 16382 Kanyakumari to Mumbai CST Express train departing on August 9 would be partially cancelled between Solapur and Mumbai CST, train no. 16381 Mumbai CST to Kanyakumari Express departing on August 10 will be partially cancelled between Mumbai CST and Solapur.

Train no.11022 Tirunelveli to Dadar Express train departing on August 9 would be partially cancelled between Pune and Dadar, train no.11021 Dadar to Tirunelveli Express departing on August 10 will be partially cancelled between Dadar and Pune.

Train No.11014 Coimbatore to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus departing between August 9 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Pune and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, the press release added.

Train No.11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Coimbatore departing between August 9 and 11will be partially cancelled between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Pune.