Training programme on ‘electoral literacy clubs’ organised in Vellore

The Election Commission of India has decided to set up ‘electoral literacy clubs’ at all high and higher secondary schools in the Vellore district.

To enlighten the officials on this subject, a district level training programme for election officials from seven districts was organised in Vellore on Friday.

Three State-level master trainers conducted the programme for officials from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

State-level master trainers will educate district-level master trainers, who in turn, will pass the information to nodal officers of schools through area-level master trainers.

Each school shall have a nodal officer, who will be in-charge of the club.

The clubs will conduct various activities that will help students students understand the electoral procedure in the country, and the importance of the electoral process.

Presiding over the programme, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that students from classes 9 to 12 will conduct an electoral activity every month to learn about the election procedure and the ballot, VVPAT and how the voter list is prepared.

District Election Officer and Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram also presided over the district-level training.