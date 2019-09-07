Tamil Nadu

Training programme for farmers on millet revitalisation

Thirty farmers benefited from the programme organised at Nayakkanur village, Alangayam block .

They were trained under the TAN-II scheme

A two-day training programme on ‘Revitalisation of millets for nutritional security and enhanced productivity’ was organised at Nayakkanur village, Alangayam block under TAN-II scheme.

The training programme was organised by D. Dinakaran, Professor and Head, Agricultural Research Station, Virinjipuram. S. Shobana, Agricultural Officer, Alangayam, explained various Centrally and State operated schemes in the Department of Agriculture. Thirty farmers were trained under the scheme.

Training programmes on small millets varieties, seed production technologies, cultivation practices, integrated nutrient management, pest and disease management strategies, harvest and post harvest machineries and entrepreneurship skill development through value addition of small millets products were given by scientists of Agricultural Research Station and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Virinjipuram.

The objectives of TAN-II scheme are to promote farmer participation in seed production of small millets, to increase availibility of good quality seeds of high yielding varieties, to impart training on seed production technologies and entrepreneurship skills for farmers, organising field level demonstrations.

Besides these, establishment of processing units for value added products from millets and formation of millet clusters and sustaining it under long run in order to have continuous supply of millets to entrepreneurs and consumers are also among the various objectives of the scheme.

