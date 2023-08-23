HamberMenu
Training institute for cyber security inaugurated in Kottivakkam

August 23, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the inauguration in Kottivakkam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj at Kottivakkam in Chennai on Wednesday inaugurated SkillsDA Training Institute, which has designed cyber security programmes for school and college students and working professionals. The institute is launching a course – Certified Financial Fraud Investigator – and it will cover core banking, cyber security, financial forensics and niche topics, such as e-com fraud analysis and financial statement fraud analysis. The institute’s Founder-Director Kottaram V. Ramesh and additional director Panchi were also present.

