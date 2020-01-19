Training for tribal youths to face competitive exams

Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, Bargur Hills, will be conducting free training programmes for educated youths in the hills to prepare them to face various competitive examinations conducted by the Central and State governments.

Free

A release from the association said that youths, who had completed Class 10, Plus Two and graduation in Bargur Hills and interested in joining government jobs, would be trained on Sundays to appear for examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Training would be given free of cost and dedicated teachers would take class for the participants.

Inauguration

The classes would be inaugurated on the association premises at Thamaraikarai at 10 a.m. on January 19 in which Manikandan, Forest Ranger, Thamaraikarai Forest Range, would be the chief guest. Interested can contact 94895-47428 and 94879-25494, the release added.