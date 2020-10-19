Trainee DSPs in Tamil Nadu Police Academy test COVID-19 positive

A total of five trainee DSPs at Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Oonamanchery, Vandalur, tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. While there were allegations that they were not isolated properly in the academy, sources from the academy said that all precautionary measures are followed.

There are a total of 90 new batch of DSP trainees and 11 from the previous batch at the academy Oonamanchery. Around 35 of them took permission and went to different parts of the State to appear for the Civil Services Preliminary Examinations held on October 4.

“Three of the cadets went to their homes in Chennai and from there went and appeared for their examinations in T Nagar, Washermanpet and Royapuram centres. After they tested positive, another two others cadets, secondary contacts as they live in the adjacent rooms, also tested positive. We dont know where the first three contracted the infection from. It can be from their neighbourhood, while travelling or elsewhere,” said a source from the academy.

While one cadet has been discharged, the other four are still in IIT-Madras. Meanwhile, there were allegations that they were not isolated properly after they returned to the academy. However academy sources deny such allegations. “We follow all safety measures here. If cadets go on leave, they are quarantined upon their return. Besides, every cadet is provided an individual room. All of them are adults, when they go out they should take necessary precautions,” added the source.