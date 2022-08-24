Train young police officers to be tough, battle-fit: DGP

Senior police officers told to mentor 81 DSPs who have joined the force

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu has instructed senior police officers to train the 81 directly recruited Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), who have been posted across the State, to become tough and battle-fit officers.

In a note to all Superintendents of Police (SP), he said 81 young DSPs, half of them women, joining the Tamil Nadu police was the largest number ever. Many of the officers had professional degrees like engineering.

“Such a large number of young officers taking charge of police sub-divisions at one time is happening for the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu police. Help them to plan the work and work the plan in order to realise the goals of the department and of their own life,” he said.

Mr. Babu urged senior officers to take the DSPs to crime scenes and sensitise them to dealing with situations.

“Watch them for their performance and make constant course corrections,” he said, adding that mentors should adopt modern scientific methods and do away with the style of controlling, admonishing and punishing trainees.

The performance of the new DSP recruits would be reviewed at regular intervals.

‘We want to provide them with adequate manpower and other logistics to bring out the best in each of them. I am sure this kind of approach towards young recruits will change the face of the force by bringing about a fresh and energetic look,” Mr. Babu told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The DGP said technically qualified police personnel and officers were being handpicked to specialise in cyber crime investigation. Though the force had some highly trained staff to deal with cyber forensics, the department had a tie-up with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to seek their expertise when it came to challenging cases.

The DGP’s advisory comes at a time when the image of the police force took a beating over a few incidents such as custodial deaths and riots in the recent past.