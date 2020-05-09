1,138 patients, caregivers leave for Patna

The third train carrying 1,138 patients and their caregivers left Katpadi for Patna in Bihar on Friday. The 24-coach train was commissioned at Katpadi junction after the district administration got concurrence of Bihar government to receive the batch.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said that 9,093 people were listed to leave Vellore district. Staying in lodges and other residential localities around Christian Medical College Hospital, they were stranded after the institution was declared a COVID-19 facility. After the government decided to allow them to go home, two trains were arranged to Ranchi this week.

Nod awaited

There are over 4,000 people from West Bengal staying in Vellore district and arrangements would be made for their return once the government of their home State gives its concurrence, said Mr. Sundaram. Another batch of 63 persons from Odisha were sent to Chennai on Saturday by bus for their onward journey by train, he said.

The respective governments would keep those arriving from other States under a 14-day quarantine. Before being taken to the railway station, the passengers were screened here and their data shared with the respective health departments, Mr. Sundaram added.