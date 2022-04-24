Train students for better opportunities, Stalin urges academia

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin giving away awards and certificates at the valedictory of TechKnow 2022 organised by the All India Manufacturers’ Organisation and the Anna University in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

April 24, 2022 00:20 IST

CM says the mismatch between academia and industry’s requirements should be removed

There is a need to remove the mismatch between academia and industrial requirements and train students for better job opportunities and entrepreneurship, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory and award function of “TechKnow 2022”, a two-day seminar organised by the All India Manufacturers’ Organisation (AIMO) and Anna University, the Chief Minister said it was imperative to have better coordination between educational institutions and industries to provide the right exposure and training to students on a par with technological advancements and prepare them for better job opportunities.

Citing a recent survey that adjudged him as No. 1 Chief Minister, he said the government was chalking out various schemes to make Tamil Nadu the No. 1 State in the country and the achievement would make him proud.

Highlighting that Tamil Nadu had one of the best gross enrolment ratios of 51.4% in higher education in the country, he said Naan Mudhalvan scheme was aimed at inculcating the desire among students to excel in their chosen field.

Such seminars would help identify budding entrepreneurs and boost job opportunities for engineering students.

The Chief Minister gave away certificates to students who were chosen for entrepreneurial training based on their project ideas, jobs and talent certification for skill training under Naan Mudhalvan scheme. He gave away awards to those who have contributed in various fields — R.S. Munirathinam, founder-chairman, RMK Engineering College (Education); Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder, Kauvery Hospital (Healthcare) and C.K. Ranganathan, founder-chairman, Cavinkare (industry) and eight other awards for best corporate entity. Earlier, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said academic institutions, industries and IT experts must come together to impart practical knowledge among students beyond classrooms.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA and Anna University Syndicate member Udhayanidhi Stalin said students were enriched with knowledge on various subjects such as infrastructure, renewable energy and aerospace and defence at the seminar.

Several third and final year engineering students were assured of jobs at the seminar and expo. More than 13,000 students attended the seminar in person and online and many of them had been chosen for skills training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. AIMO’s chairman T. Ramesh Dugar and organising committee chairman K.E. Raghunathan participated.