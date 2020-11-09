Train stranded as pontoon hits Pamban rail bridge

A crane mounted on a pontoon involved in new Pamban rail bridge construction work that hit the old bridge led to detention of Chennai-bound Sethu Express near Pamban on Monday night.

The pontoon drifted due to heavy winds and hit the centre span of the bridge. It remained stuck close to the track. Consequently, Sethu Express that came to Pamban at 8.40 p.m. was stopped before it could touch the bridge.

Railway officials were trying to salvage the pontoon. A senior railway official said only after ascertaining that the accident had not caused any damage to the bridge structure could the train be operated on the bridge.

Earlier, Madurai Railway Division had issued a statement that the new Pamban rail bridge construction work had been suspended following inclement weather. The pontoons were kept away at a safe distance from Pamban rail bridge.