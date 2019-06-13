Train passengers’ deaths: postmortem report inconclusive

The bodies of four elderly pilgrims, who died while travelling in sleeper coaches of the Kerala Express, were handed over to their relatives on Tuesday night.

The mortal remains of the deceased were taken to their respective places of residence for performing the last rites. The four victims had died in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

However, the postmortem analysis of the four bodies could not determine the exact cause of death, which was earlier attributed to the “heat conditions” prevailing in north India.

The medical report, filed by Dr. Anand Dwivedi of the Jhansi District Hospital, who performed the autopsy, said: “Cause of death could not be ascertained, hence the viscera has been preserved for performing further chemical analysis.”

A total of five pilgrims, who had gone with a 68-member group to visit temples in Varanasi and Allahabad, died near the Jhansi railway station while returning to Coimbatore on Monday.

Of the five persons, a woman, Kaladevi, 58, died in Agra, while three others, including Pachaiappan, 80, Balakrishnan, 69, and Dhanalakshmi, 71, died in the S8 and S9 coaches of the Kerala Express. Subbarayan, 87, died in the Jhansi Medical College Hospital without responding to treatment.

The Jhansi railway police assisted in sending the bodies to Coimbatore.

Vasan for solatium

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the State government to grant solatiums to the families of the deceased. In a statement, Mr. Vasan offered his condolences to the bereaved. “It is essential for tourists to plan their travel well in advance and also to ensure that safety measures are taken during their travel,” he said.

The State government should create awareness about the precautionary measures that need to be taken while travelling to places where the weather is hot, he said.