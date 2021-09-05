Train movement resumes on Pamban bridge

Train movement on Pamban bridge, which remained suspended for nearly two months, resumed on Saturday.
Madurai Railway Division took up maintenance of the century-old bridge after sensors of the ‘Continuous Health Monitoring System’ installed by IIT-Madras raised an alarm over the stability of the bridge in July.
The bridge work that began in mid-July was scheduled for two months. After taking up the repair works on various membranes of the steel bridge, the officials conducted a light engine trial on the bridge and followed it up with an empty rake trial.
“After all the works were completed, Chennai Egmore-bound Sethu Express was run on the bridge on Saturday. Now, all the trains would originate and terminate at Rameswaram railway station,” a railway official said.
Till now, the trains were terminated at Ramanathapuram and Mandapam railway stations. Seven express trains are being run from Rameswaram railway station.