Train movement resumes on Pamban bridge

It remained suspended for two months over stability issue

Train movement on Pamban bridge, which remained suspended for nearly two months, resumed on Saturday.

Madurai Railway Division took up maintenance of the century-old bridge after sensors of the ‘Continuous Health Monitoring System’ installed by IIT-Madras raised an alarm over the stability of the bridge in July.

The bridge work that began in mid-July was scheduled for two months. After taking up the repair works on various membranes of the steel bridge, the officials conducted a light engine trial on the bridge and followed it up with an empty rake trial.

“After all the works were completed, Chennai Egmore-bound Sethu Express was run on the bridge on Saturday. Now, all the trains would originate and terminate at Rameswaram railway station,” a railway official said.

Till now, the trains were terminated at Ramanathapuram and Mandapam railway stations. Seven express trains are being run from Rameswaram railway station.