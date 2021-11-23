Tamil Nadu

Train movement resumes in Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram section

Train movement in Thiruvanathapuram-Nagercoil section that remained suspended due to landslip resumed on Tuesday evening, according to a statement. Consequently, the partial cancellation of several trains that were announced earlier were withdrawn.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 9:50:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/train-movement-resumes-in-nagercoil-thiruvananthapuram-section/article37651099.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY