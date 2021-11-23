Train movement in Thiruvanathapuram-Nagercoil section that remained suspended due to landslip resumed on Tuesday evening, according to a statement. Consequently, the partial cancellation of several trains that were announced earlier were withdrawn.
Train movement resumes in Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram section
Special Correspondent
MADURAI ,
November 23, 2021 21:39 IST
Special Correspondent
MADURAI ,
November 23, 2021 21:39 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Next Story Promotions, retirement benefits of ST staff in Tamil Nadu withheld pending caste verification
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 9:50:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/train-movement-resumes-in-nagercoil-thiruvananthapuram-section/article37651099.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story