Train hits ‘foreign’ object, track and wheel damaged 

In what is alleged to be a sabotage attempt, Train No. 12694 Thoothukudi-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Superfast Express hit a “foreign” object on the track near Saidapet in Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Saturday resulting in damage to the track, wheel and axle.

According to railway sources, the train was short terminated at Mambalam after an unusual sound was observed. Nobody was injured in the incident. A caution order (speed restriction) was issued to the following trains. Normal traffic was restored within a few hours.

Though the damage to the track and concrete structure appeared to have been caused by derailment of the wheel, railway sources said the train hit a “foreign” object on the track. Parrying questions on whether the Locopilots of the train or Patrol Man noticed the object, a senior railway officer did not rule out the possibility of a sabotage and said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

Southern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer M. Senthamil Selvam confirmed that Pearl City Express was short terminated after a hard foreign material hit the water tank (under slung) of the coach, wheel and axle. The train was not derailed. A team comprising senior railway officers had been constituted to conduct an investigation, he said.

In a related development, the Railway Board has issued a circular reiterating its earlier advisory to install video conferencing facility at the scene of unusual incidents.

“However, it has been observed that the flow of information from the concerned Zone to Railway Board is not smooth and there have been considerable delays, the circular addressed to Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineers said.

To ensure proper flow of information, the officers were told to arrange live video feed from the site of unusual consequential accidents to the War Room, Railway Board, Delhi.

