Train commuters seek better last-mile connectivity

Last-mile connectivity continues to be a major challenge for train commuters at most railway stations between Arakkonam and Katpadi junctions on the Chennai Central-Jolarpet section.

The train connectivity from Chitteri railway station in Arakkonam is poor allege rail commuters from the neighbouring villages. Commuters especially schoolchildren and office-goers from Asamandhur, Melkandigai, Keezhkandigai, Gandhi Nagar, Vedal, Thandalam also face difficulty to reach stations like Arakkonam, which is one of the biggest railway junctions.

Presently, there are six train services including passenger trains that touch down the station, but there are no services between 9 a.m. and noon and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to connect Arakkonam and Chitteri, points out G. Kumar, secretary of Chitteri to the Central Railway Station Passengers Association.

Schoolchildren had to wait for hours in Arakkonam junction and the road connectivity is too long for the commuters to locate alternate sources, he said.

Passengers association member from Chitteri railway station says autorickshaw drivers demand more money in the absence of effective connectivity. “The station is remotely located with no last-mile connectivity to any of the areas nearby,” he explains.

But thanks to the efforts of passengers association since passenger amenities are fast improving. We had sought stairs to connect all the platforms which railway officials have agreed upon. Trespassing on railway track continues during peak hours, but it needs to be avoided, points out Mr. Kumar.

Recently, the Southern Railway has rejected a plea to provide a stop for train number 16085 Arakkonam-Jolarpet MEMU and train number 66019/ 66020 Arakkonam-Salem Passenger citing reason as ‘not operationally feasible’.

“In this case we have pleaded the railways a couple of days ago to extend the Chennai Central-Arakkonam EMU service up to Chitteri, which would ease transport woes of these 10 villages around Chitteri,” said Mr. Kumar.

If our representations are ignored, we may seek other course of action in the near future, he added.