24 November 2021 18:20 IST

MADURAI

Train No. 22631 Madurai- Bikaner Express, scheduled to leave Madurai at 11.55 a.m. on November 25 (Thursday), is fully cancelled as the incoming rake of Train No. 22632 Bikaner- Madurai Express is held up due to floods in South Central Railway areas, according to a railway statement.

