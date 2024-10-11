Fire breaks out after express train rams into stationary train at Kavarapettai near Chennai

An express train rammed into the rear of a stationery goods train at Kavarapettai in Chennai Division on Friday (October 11, 2024) night.

According to railway sources, the impact of the collision was so severe that a parcel van went up in flames and some coaches derailed.

Train No 12578 Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express crossed the signal cleared for main line but entered the loop line and collided with the goods train, the sources said.

At least 13 coaches have derailed with no casualties reported as of now. Some passengers were injured, and have been moved to nearby hospitals. Train services on the up and down line have been affected. Railway officials have made alternative arrangements to transport the passengers.

They would soon announce details of diversions of other trains.

Senior police and railway officials were rushing to the spot.

Video footage shared in social media groups by eyewitnesses showed chaotic scenes at the accident site.

“The exact cause of accident will be investigated. Preliminary information revealed that the express train crossed Home Signal in Green,” a senior railway official told The Hindu.

The Southern Railway has rushed a medical relief van and a rescue team has started from Dr. MGR Chennai Central station.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh and Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya along with senior railway officials are rushing to the spot.

A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) drawn from Chennai and Arakkonam are also rushing to the accident site.

The Chennai Division of the Southern railway has announced help ine numbers: 04425354151 and 04424354995.

