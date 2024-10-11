Fire breaks out after express train rams into stationary train at Kavarapettai near Chennai

An express train rammed into the rear of a stationery goods train at Kavarapettai in Chennai Division on Friday (October 11, 2024) night.

According to railway sources, the impact of the collision was so severe that a parcel van went up in flames and some coaches derailed.

VIDEO | Mysuru-Darbhanga Express met with an accident near Kavarapettai Railway Station in the Chennai Division, causing derailment of at least two coaches. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/ukS2r9WicS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2024

Train No 12578 Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express crossed the signal cleared for main line but entered the loop line and collided with the goods train, the sources said.

Senior police and railway officials were rushing to the spot when reports last came in. There was no information about any casualties. Video footage shared in social media groups by eyewitnesses showed chaotic scenes from the accident site.

“The exact cause of accident will be investigated. Preliminary information revealed that the express train crossed Home Signal in Green,” a senior railway official told The Hindu.