13 coaches derail as express train rams into stationary train at Kavaraipettai near Chennai

In yet another accident of a signal failure, a speeding express train rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavarapettai near Gummidipoondi in the Chennai Division of Southern Railway on Friday night (October 11, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to railway sources, Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was given a green signal to pass through the main line. However, the train speeding at 75 kmph entered the loop line and collided with the rear of a goods train stabled there. The accident took place at about 8.30 p.m.

The impact of the collision was such that a parcel van went up in flames and at least 13 coaches derailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The express train crossed Ponneri railway station at 8.27 p.m., and was given green signal to run through the next station Kavarapettai via the mainline.

“While entering Kavaraipettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train entered into the loop line at 75 kmph and hit the goods train,” Southern Railway spokesperson said.

Crew safe

The official said that the crew was safe and the fire in the parcel van has been put off. “So far, no casualties are reported but some injuries have been reported. All injured are moved to nearby hospitals,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway officials said doctors, ambulances and rescue officials have reached the site. Train movement on both sides in the section was affected. Alternative arrangements were being made to transport passengers.

The Southern Railway announced that people could contact helpline numbers 044-25354151/044-24354995 set up by the Chennai Division for any information.

Friday night’s accident in Southern Railway appeared to be similar to the one that occurred at Balasore in Odisha on the night of June 2, 2023, which left about 290 passengers dead and over 900 others injured.

In that accident, the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express which was cruising at about 130 kmph passed the signal in green cleared for main line but entered into the loop line at Bahanaga Bazaar railway station and rammed into the rear of a stationary goods train, railway sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.