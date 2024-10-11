GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out after express train rams into stationary train at Kavaraipettai near Chennai

A parcel van went up in flames and at least 13 coaches have derailed with no casualties reported as of now; some passengers injured; up and down train services have been affected; helpline numbers: 04425354151 and 04424354995

Updated - October 11, 2024 10:57 pm IST

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
Mysuru-Darbhanga Express met with an accident near Kavarapettai Railway Station in the Chennai Division, causing derailment of at least two coaches, on October 11, 2024. Photo: X/@PTI_News

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express met with an accident near Kavarapettai Railway Station in the Chennai Division, causing derailment of at least two coaches, on October 11, 2024. Photo: X/@PTI_News

An express train rammed into the rear of a stationery goods train at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division on Friday (October 11, 2024) night.

According to railway sources, the impact of the collision was so severe that a parcel van went up in flames and some coaches derailed.

Train No 12578 Mysuru-Dharbhanga Express crossed the signal cleared for main line but entered the loop line and collided with the goods train, the sources said.

At least 13 coaches have derailed with no casualties reported as of now. Some passengers were injured, and have been moved to nearby hospitals. Train services on the up and down line have been affected. Railway officials have made alternative arrangements to transport the passengers.

They would soon announce details of diversions of other trains.

Senior police and railway officials were rushing to the spot.

Video footage shared in social media groups by eyewitnesses showed chaotic scenes at the accident site.

“The exact cause of accident will be investigated. Preliminary information revealed that the express train crossed Home Signal in Green,” a senior railway official told The Hindu.

The Southern Railway has rushed a medical relief van and a rescue team has started from Dr. MGR Chennai Central station.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh and Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya along with senior railway officials are rushing to the spot.

A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) drawn from Chennai and Arakkonam are also rushing to the accident site.

The Chennai Division of the Southern railway has announced help ine numbers: 04425354151 and 04424354995.

Published - October 11, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Related Topics

railway accident / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.