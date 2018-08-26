Trailer of Mani Ratnam’s action film released

The trailer of widely anticipated Chekka Chivandha Vaanam, directed by Mani Ratnam, featuring multitude of stars — Jyothika, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, T.R. Silambarasan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arun Vijay, and Prakash Raj — was uploaded on social media on Saturday. The film is likely to have a grand release in September.

The trailer suggests that it could be an action film, revolving around a family: a story about a powerful, influential person (Prakash Raj) and his three mercurial sons. Silambarasan plays the youngest son.

The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays a journalist and Vijay Sethupathi, a police officer.

Mani Ratnam teams up with music director A.R. Rahman and cinematographer Santhosh Sivan. While the filmmaker’s fans were quick to lap up the trailer as soon as it was made available on the internet, many others began speculating whether the film could be yet another adaptation of Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic The Godfather in Tamil.