Tamil Nadu

Traffic Sub-Inspector suspended

more-in

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday placed a sub-inspector under suspension for allegedly wielding a lathi at a two-wheeler rider during a vehicle check near Pollachi on Monday, which resulted in one of the pillion riders suffering a fracture in his leg.

On Monday, Sanfar, Sardar and Afsal, all hailing from Podanur, were riding a two-wheeler. Sanfar was riding the two-wheeler with Sardar and Afsal on the back seat. Sanfar was not wearing a helmet.

As they did not stop when the Kottur sub-inspector Sambadam asked them to, the SI allegedly beat Afsal with a lathi.

Sanfar lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed a stationary autorickshaw. Sardar’s left leg was fractured, following which public staged a protest on the road for over 30 minutes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 9:53:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/traffic-sub-inspector-suspended/article29892872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY