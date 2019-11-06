Traffic Sub-Inspector suspended

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday placed a sub-inspector under suspension for allegedly wielding a lathi at a two-wheeler rider during a vehicle check near Pollachi on Monday, which resulted in one of the pillion riders suffering a fracture in his leg.

On Monday, Sanfar, Sardar and Afsal, all hailing from Podanur, were riding a two-wheeler. Sanfar was riding the two-wheeler with Sardar and Afsal on the back seat. Sanfar was not wearing a helmet.

As they did not stop when the Kottur sub-inspector Sambadam asked them to, the SI allegedly beat Afsal with a lathi.

Sanfar lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed a stationary autorickshaw. Sardar’s left leg was fractured, following which public staged a protest on the road for over 30 minutes.