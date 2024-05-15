ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police in Tiruvannamalai get free sunglasses

Published - May 15, 2024 07:04 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic police personnel, including women constables, in Tiruvannamalai were given free sunglasses on Wednesday.

Traffic police personnel in Tiruvannamalai were given sunglasses free of cost to protect their eyes from the extreme heat.

The initiative, supported by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, was launched by K. Karthikeyan, SP (Tiruvannamalai), on Wednesday. In the first phase of the initiative, around 250 police personnel were provided with sunglasses. Most of the sun glasses were given to police personnel in the town as they were exposed to sunlight for many hours.

“I am delighted to be a part of the initiative. Sunglasses provide maximum protection to our eyes from harsh sun rays,” Mr. Karthikeyan said. Isaac Abraham Roy, Head - Clinical Services of the hospital, said that eyes are the most sensitive organ. They are equally prone to sun damage like skin, he said.

Prolonged exposure to UV radiation leads to cataracts, macular degeneration, and sunburnt eyes. The glare from the sun can even cause eye strain and headaches. A good pair of sunglasses reduces the impact of UV damage to eyes, prevents glare, and protects the sensitive areas around the eyes, he said.

