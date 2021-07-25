Traffic police hold counselling session for those who violate parking rules repeatedly

Transport Department officials address 55 people shortlisted for the programme

In an effort to end the menace of haphazard unauthorised parking, mainly of autorickshaws, the Vellore District Traffic Police organised an hour-long counselling for those who violate parking rules repeatedly at the traffic police station on Vella Mundy Street on Sunday.

Based on the CCTV footage on key stretches such as Anna Salai, Fort Round Road, Court Road and Green Circle since June, the traffic police shortlisted 55 offenders, mainly for unauthorised parking. Most of the violators were mainly autorickshaw drivers from Vellore, Katpadi, Sattuvachari and Rangapuram on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48).

Lack of adequate parking space was said to be the cause of unauthorised parking by autorickshaw drivers. Vellore has 30,000 autorickshaws. “Similar counselling sessions will be held for others breaking rules like jumping the signal, wrong side driving and parking beyond the spotline based on CCTV footage soon. The aim is to bring down such violations by awareness rather than merely imposing fines,” Albert John, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vellore, told The Hindu.

At the counselling session on Sunday, 16 persons, who violated the traffic rules mostly within 5-km radius of the Vellore Fort covering key stretches, participated. Along with officials from the office of the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Vellore traffic police spoke about various inconveniences caused to the public, including traffic chaos and accidents, by such unauthorised parking.

The counselling team, which was led by road inspector (traffic) R. Srinivasan, and Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) S. Sakthivel, explained laws that prohibit such unauthorised parking in public places and punishment, including fines for such offences.

Undertaking sought

The repeat traffic violators were encouraged to give an undertaking that they would not break the rules again in future.

Unauthorised parking has become rampant in old bus terminus, Fort and Sarathy Mansion.

A special traffic team has been formed to monitor rash driving and jumping of the signal from the traffic control room set up in the Vellore North police station recently. As a first step to ease traffic flow on Anna Salai, only two-wheeler parking has been allowed along the Sarathy Mansion, in front of the Fort.