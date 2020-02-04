Traffic police fret about infection risk posed by breathalysers

The coronavirus threat has created tension in unexpected quarters — traffic policemen. Now, every time they stop a vehicle to check for drunk-driving, they are thinking twice before asking the driver to blow into the breathalyser.

The risk of infection is minimal for vehicle users as disposable straws are used for each motorist. A cross-section of traffic policemen said they were the ones at risk. They demanded that all traffic police personnel be given masks and gloves to prevent transmission of the infection.

“When a person breathes into the straw, droplets can fall on the breathalyser. The machine is not changed, and so, we run the risk of contracting the infection. We should be provided with masks and gloves,” a policeman said.

A senior police officer said 200 breathalysers were being used in the city to detect drunk motorists. “The straws we use are disposable. For every motorist, we use a different straw. So the question of hygiene does not arise for the motorist,” said a police officer.

Koushik Muthuraja, associate professor and consultant, Pulmonology, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, said, “The risk is mainly for the policemen. So, ideally, all policemen should wear masks while carrying out the breathalyser test.