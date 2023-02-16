Traffic on Bengaluru Highway near Vaniyambadi hit as trailer breaks down due to engine failure

February 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH-48) was affected during the rush hour on Thursday when a trailer truck carrying a wind turbine blade broke down due to engine failure.

The police said that around 7 a.m the truck tried to take a turn on the highway but the engine of the vehicle developed a snag, resulting in a traffic congestion on the stretch for more than an hour.

“The incident happened on the elevated bridge along the highway at Valayampattu village near Vaniyambadi. Engine fault of the vehicle was the reason,” a police officer said. As the vehicle got stuck on the highway, residents and passerby alerted Vaniyambadi town police who rushed to the spot with a patrol team.

Traffic was diverted on one side of the highway (towards Chennai). The truck was heading to Thoothukudi from Chennai. Being a long vehicle with heavy load, the police said permission to use the highway by the RTO was given as it was less congested than the GST Road. Such long trucks with wind turbine blades are common on the highway, the police said.