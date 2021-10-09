Traffic not to be stopped for CM’s convoy

CHENNAI

09 October 2021 23:26 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed the police not to stop people when his convoy is moving on the roads, said sources.

The direction was issued after his convoy recently caused a traffic jam in the city, drawing flak.

The number of vehicles in his convoy too will be reduced from 12 to six, said police sources. The decision was taken at a review meeting convened by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu. The police have been instructed to make arrangements for the same.

