Traffic jam likely in Egmore today
The traffic police have cautioned that traffic will be slow in Egmore on Friday owing to a demonstration to be held near Rajarathinam Stadium from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.
Drivers of vehicles who use the Pantheon roundabout-Pantheon Road, Co-optex point-Ethiraj Salai and Escorts junction are advised to opt for alternate routes to reach their destinations during the period.
