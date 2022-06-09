Traffic jam likely in Egmore today

Special Correspondent June 09, 2022 22:25 IST

The traffic police have cautioned that traffic will be slow in Egmore on Friday owing to a demonstration to be held near Rajarathinam Stadium from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.

Drivers of vehicles who use the Pantheon roundabout-Pantheon Road, Co-optex point-Ethiraj Salai and Escorts junction are advised to opt for alternate routes to reach their destinations during the period.