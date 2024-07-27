Traffic hit as minivan overturns near Walajah town

Traffic was hit on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) after a goods minivan carrying four tonnes of pomegranate overturned near Walajah town in Ranipet on Saturday.

Police said that the driver, V. Sithan, 21, a native of Karnataka, was on his way from Chennai to Bengaluru with the load when the front tyre burst. He tried to steer the van to safety but lost control of the vehicle. The van overturned on the highway, injuring the driver and spilling the load onto the road, affecting the traffic flow.

Based on alerts from motorists and passers-by, Walajah Town police rushed to the spot. They admitted the injured driver at the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. Police also regulated traffic on the route and ensured that the spilled pomegranates were cleared.

