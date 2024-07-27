GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic hit as minivan overturns near Walajah town

Published - July 27, 2024 07:59 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic was hit on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) after a goods minivan overturned near Walajah town in Ranipet on Saturday.

Traffic was hit on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) after a goods minivan overturned near Walajah town in Ranipet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic was hit on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) after a goods minivan carrying four tonnes of pomegranate overturned near Walajah town in Ranipet on Saturday.

Police said that the driver, V. Sithan, 21, a native of Karnataka, was on his way from Chennai to Bengaluru with the load when the front tyre burst. He tried to steer the van to safety but lost control of the vehicle. The van overturned on the highway, injuring the driver and spilling the load onto the road, affecting the traffic flow.

Based on alerts from motorists and passers-by, Walajah Town police rushed to the spot. They admitted the injured driver at the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. Police also regulated traffic on the route and ensured that the spilled pomegranates were cleared.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.