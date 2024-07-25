Traffic on Chennai-Bengaluru highway hit as container lorry overturns near Vaniyambadi

Traffic was hit for over an hour on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH-44), after a container lorry overturned at Girisamudram village, near Vaniyambadi town, in Tirupattur.

Police said the driver of a container lorry lost control of the vehicle when he suddenly noticed that maintenance work was under way on the highway and tried to steer the wheel to safety. He was carrying a consignment of 35,000 litres of detergent liquid to a factory in Hosur town from Chennai.

In the impact, the lorry overturned and the driver, K. Venugopal, 42, a native of Krishnagiri, sustained injuries. The detergent liquid spilled over to the carriageway of the highway, affecting traffic on the stretch. On being alerted by motorists and passersby, the Vaniyambadi Taluk police rushed to the spot and shifted the driver to a government hospital. The police regulated traffic on the route before the highway could be cleared of the detergent liquid. A case has been registered and probe is in progress.