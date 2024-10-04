Traffic diversions, parking arrangements for IAF airshow on October 6 announced

The Greater Chennai City Police have put together a comprehensive plan to handle the crowd expected to arrive at the Marina beach front in Chennai on Sunday to watch the special airshow by the Indian Air Force on October 6. Over 6,500 police personnel and 1,500 home guards would be part of the security arrangements for the airshow.

On Friday evening, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police announced traffic modifications on roads leading to the Marina beach for the airshow on October 6. Only vehicles with passes are allowed between Gandhi Statue and War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai.

Motorists without passes could use Wallajah Salai instead of R.K. Salai for better parking arrangements. Vehicles coming from Thiruvanmiyur towards Parrys via Kamarajar Salai are restricted. Instead, they could use Sardar Patel Road and Gandhi Mandapam Road and Anna Salai to reach their destination. Vehicles coming from Parry’s to Thiruvanmiyur are restricted and they could use Anna Salai and Teynampet and Gandhi Mandapam to reach their destination.

As for parking facilities, arrangements have been made for VIP and VVIP car parking on Foreshore Estate Road, Presidency College, Swamy Sivananda Salai and Lady Wellington College (Blue colour pass only) on Kamarajar Salai.

Parking facilities have been arranged in Deaf and Dumb CSI School, St. Bedes Higher Secondary School, Santhome Higher Secondary School, St. Bedes ground, Cathedral Primary School, Community Hall in Santhome and Loop Road (one side parking) on Santhome Road.

As for R.K Salai, parking is available in MRTS — Light House Road, NKT School (Ice House Junction), Queen Marys College (Press and Police Vehicle) and St. Ebbas School. On Wallajah Road, parking is available in Kalaivanar Arangam, Omandurar Medical Ground (Press Club Road Entry) and Victoria Hostel Ground.

Parking facilities are available in Island Grounds, PWD Ground (Opposite Secretariat), from Munroe Statue to Pallavan Salai Junction and MRTS Chintadripet for those using Anna Salai. “Parking lots will be closed at 09.30 a.m. So, spectators who plan to visit the show in private vehicles are requested to reach as early as possible.”

The GCTP also requested motorists to use Anna Salai, Wallajah Road and Swamy Sivananda Salai to visit the venue. “As a huge gathering of people and a high density of vehicles are expected, the public are advised to use public transport such as MTC buses, Metro trains and MRTS trains for hassle-free travel throughout Chennai on October 6,”

The MTC will provide feeder service from metro stations in Anna Salai to TV Station (Sivananda Salai), Anna Salai to Walajah Road (upto Victoria Hostel Road) and from Anna Flyover to VM Street Junction in R.K. Salai.

