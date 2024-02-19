Traffic diversions at Kandamangalam on Villupuram-Nagapattinam NH 45 A from February 21 for construction of road overbridge

February 19, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram - Nagapattinam NH 45A will be closed to vehicular traffic at Kandamangalam in Villupuram district from February 21 to facilitate construction of the bowstring steel girder road overbridge atop the railway line in Kandamangalam.

NHAI sources said the road section at Kandamangalam would be closed until the bridge is completed to ensure uninterrupted execution of work and for the safety of road users.

Traffic will be diverted for all categories of vehicles from Villupuram to Puducherry and from Puducherry to Villupuram as follows:

Vehicles heading from Villupuram to Puducherry will be diverted along Kalitheerthankuppam, Kuchipalayam, P.S. Palayam, Vadhanur, Sorapattu, Sellipattu, Pathukannu and Villianur.

Outbound vehicles from Puducherry to Villupuram will take a detour via Sivaranthagam, Keezhur, Mitta Mandakapatti, Pallineliyanur, Thirubhuvanaipalayam and Thirubhuvanai.

Two wheelers and smaller vehicles like Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) heading from Villupuram to Puducherry will be diverted along Thiruvandarkoil, Kothampurinatham, Vanathampalayam, Chinna Babu Samudram, Kendiyankuppam, and Pangur.

The NHAI has requested the general public and road users to adhere to the traffic diversion and extend their cooperation.

