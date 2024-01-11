Traffic diversions at Kandamangalam in Villupuram from Jan 18 for rail over bridge construction

January 11, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram - Nagapattinam NH 45A will be closed to vehicular traffic at Kandamangalam in Villupuram district from January 18 to facilitate construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at the level crossing in Kandamangalam.

NHAI sources said the road section at Kandamangalam would be closed until the ROB is completed to ensure uninterrupted execution of work and for the safety of road users.

Traffic will be diverted for all categories of vehicles from Villupuram to Puducherry and from Puducherrry to Villupuram as follows:

Vehicles heading from Villupuram to Puducherry will be diverted along Kalitheerthankuppam, Kuchipalayam, P.S. Palayam, Vadhanur, Sorapattu, Sellipattu, Pathukannu and Villianur.

Outbound vehicles from Puducherry to Villupuram will take a detour via Sivaranthagam, Keezhur, Mitta Mandakapatti, Pallineliyanur, Thirubhuvanaipalayam and Thirubhuvanai.

Two wheelers and smaller vehicles like Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) heading from Villupuram to Puducherry will be diverted along Thiruvandarkoil, Kothampurinatham, Vanthampalayam, Chinna Babu Samudram, Kendiyankuppam and Pangur.

The NHAI has requested the general public and road users to adhere to the traffic diversion and extend their cooperation.