GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversions at Kandamangalam in Villupuram from Jan 18 for rail over bridge construction

Traffic will be diverted for all categories of vehicles from Villupuram to Puducherry and from Puducherrry to Villupuram

January 11, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram - Nagapattinam NH 45A will be closed to vehicular traffic at Kandamangalam in Villupuram district from January 18 to facilitate construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at the level crossing in Kandamangalam.

NHAI sources said the road section at Kandamangalam would be closed until the ROB is completed to ensure uninterrupted execution of work and for the safety of road users.

Traffic will be diverted for all categories of vehicles from Villupuram to Puducherry and from Puducherrry to Villupuram as follows:

Vehicles heading from Villupuram to Puducherry will be diverted along Kalitheerthankuppam, Kuchipalayam, P.S. Palayam, Vadhanur, Sorapattu, Sellipattu, Pathukannu and Villianur.

Outbound vehicles from Puducherry to Villupuram will take a detour via Sivaranthagam, Keezhur, Mitta Mandakapatti, Pallineliyanur, Thirubhuvanaipalayam and Thirubhuvanai.

Two wheelers and smaller vehicles like Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) heading from Villupuram to Puducherry will be diverted along Thiruvandarkoil, Kothampurinatham, Vanthampalayam, Chinna Babu Samudram, Kendiyankuppam and Pangur.

The NHAI has requested the general public and road users to adhere to the traffic diversion and extend their cooperation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.