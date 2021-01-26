Traffic diversion tomorrow for Jayalalithaa memorial opening

Lighthouse-War Memorial stretch to be closed from 6.00 a.m.

The police announced traffic diversions for Wednesday in view of the inauguration of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial near Labour Statue on Kamarajar Salai.

According to an official release, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from the Lighthouse to the War Memorial will be closed from 6.00 a.m. until the conclusion of the function.

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar and proceeding to Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Greenways Point towards R.K. Mutt Road, V.K. Iyer Road, Devanathan Street, St. Mary’s Road, R.K. Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Clock Tower, General Peters Road and Anna Salai.

The other vehicles, including MTC buses, from Adyar towards Broadway on Kamarajar Salai will be diverted towards Kutchery Road at the Santhome High Road-Kutchery Road Junction. These vehicles use Kutchery Road, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Clock Tower, General Peters Road and Anna Salai.

MTC buses (route no. 27-D) taking Dr. Rahdakrishnan Salai and proceeding to Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Dr. R.K. Salai towards the V.M. Street Junction and then towards V.M. Street. These vehicles will take Royapettah High Road, Luz Junction, R.K. Mutt Road, Mandaveli Junction, South Canal Bank Road and Srinivasapuram to reach the Foreshore Estate.

MTC buses (route no. 21-G), coming from Luz Junction and proceeding towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted through Nilgiris Junction, Music Academy, Government Royapettah Hospital, Royapettah Clock Tower, Whites Road, Smith Road and Anna Salai to Broadway.

No vehicles will be allowed beyond Dr. R.K. Salai at the Dr. Natesan Road Junction towards Gandhi Statue. These vehicles will be diverted towards Dr. Natesan Road to the Karaneeswar Koil Junction.

No vehicle will be allowed beyond Wallajah Road at Bells Road Junction (except MTC buses) towards Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles will be diverted towards the Triplicane High Road.

The Anna Square bus terminus will be temporarily shifted to Raja Annamalai Mandram. The vehicles from Parry’s Corner to Adyar will be diverted at the RBI subway (north) towards Raja Annamalai Mandram.